Yellow Warning For Rainfall & Lightning Issued For 13 Odisha Dists

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued a ‘yellow warning’ for rainfall and lightning for several parts of Odisha.

As per IMD’s Regional Centre in Bhubaneswar, light to moderate rain/ thundershower very likely to occur at many places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore in the next 24 hours.

The IIMD has predicted that light to moderate rainfall along with thunderstorm and lightning may occur in several districts in Odisha till May 19 under the impact of nor’wester.