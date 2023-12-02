Yellow Warning! Cyclone Alert issued for Andhra Pradesh and North Tamil Nadu-Puducherry Coasts

Andhra Pradesh: The deep depression over Southwest Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 18 kmph during past 06 hours and lay centered at 0830 hours IST of today, the 2nd December, 2023 over the same region near Latitude 10.6°N and Longitude 83.6°E, about 440 km east-southeast of Puducherry, 450 km east-southeast of Chennai, 580 km south-southeast of Nellore, 670 km south-southeast of Bapatla and 670 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam.

It is likely to move west-northwestwards, intensify into a Cyclonic Storm over Southwest Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours. Thereafter, it would move northwestwards and reach westcentral Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamilnadu coasts by 4th December forenoon. Thereafter, it would move nearly northwards almost parallel and close to south Andhra Pradesh coasts and cross South Andhra Pradesh coasts between Nellore and Machilipatnam during forenoon of 5th December as a Cyclonic Storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph.