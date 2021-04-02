Yellow Warning: 5 Odisha Districts To Experience Thunderstorm & Gusty Winds

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow warning of thunderstorms with lightning and gusty surface wind for five districts in Odisha.

As per the last weather bulletin, “Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph is very likely to occur at one or two places over districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Khurda, and Nayagarh by 8.30 am tomorrow.”

After reeling under intense heatwave conditions for the past couple of days, the people of Odisha are expected to get much-needed relief.