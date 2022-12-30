Year Ender 2022: Here’s A List Of Bollywood Songs That Melted Our Hearts This Year 

New Delhi: Bollywood has music for every mood. whether you are planning to propose to someone special or missing your loved ones it has it all. This year, Hindi cinema offered us great tracks and each one of these has managed to tug at people’s heartstrings.

Check out the top five Bollywood hit songs of 2022 here:

Doobey from Gehraiyaan

Kesariya from Brahmastra

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 title track

Rangi Saari from Jug Jug Jeeyo

Nach Punjaabban: JugJugg Jeeyo

Manike: Thank God

Naacho Naacho: RRR