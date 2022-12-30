Bollywood songs
Year Ender 2022: Here’s A List Of Bollywood Songs That Melted Our Hearts This Year 

By Pragativadi News Service
New Delhi: Bollywood has music for every mood. whether you are planning to propose to someone special or missing your loved ones it has it all.  This year, Hindi cinema offered us great tracks and each one of these has managed to tug at people’s heartstrings.   

Check out the top five Bollywood hit songs of 2022 here:   

Doobey from Gehraiyaan  

Kesariya from Brahmastra  

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 title track 

Rangi Saari from Jug Jug Jeeyo 

Nach Punjaabban: JugJugg Jeeyo 

Manike: Thank God 

Naacho Naacho: RRR 

