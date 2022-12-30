Year Ender 2022: Here’s A List Of Bollywood Songs That Melted Our Hearts This Year
New Delhi: Bollywood has music for every mood. whether you are planning to propose to someone special or missing your loved ones it has it all. This year, Hindi cinema offered us great tracks and each one of these has managed to tug at people’s heartstrings.
Check out the top five Bollywood hit songs of 2022 here:
Doobey from Gehraiyaan
Kesariya from Brahmastra
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 title track
Rangi Saari from Jug Jug Jeeyo
Nach Punjaabban: JugJugg Jeeyo
Manike: Thank God
Naacho Naacho: RRR
