Yasmin Karachiwala Shares Way To Beat Dehydration In Summer

New Delhi: Summer is here and it is important to sip on something soothing and watery from time to time as the body can quickly lose its water content in the form of sweat.

Celeb fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shared the recipe for coconut cooler on Instagram, writing that it is “the most refreshing drink to beat dehydration in this summer heat”. “It’s also the perfect drink to break your fast during Ramadan,” she wrote in the caption.

Ingredients

2 cups coconut water

½ lemon with peel

1 orange

1 tbsp honey

3-4 ice cubes

Method

Add all the ingredients to a blender and blend it. Strain and enjoy.

The experts said “coconut drink with orange, lemon with peel and honey contains essential electrolytes, potassium and sodium to rehydrate the body”.

“The peel and pulp of citrus fruits like lemon and oranges are high in electrolytes and coconut water contains potassium and sodium making for a perfect homemade electrolyte drink,” she added.