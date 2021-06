Bhubaneswar: Senior IPS officer Yashwant Jethwa joined as Director of Odisha Vigilance on Friday afternoon and offered floral tributes to late Vigilance Director Debasis Panigrahi.

Jethwa interacted with the officers of the Vigilance Directorate and urged all to take forward the high standards set by the late Vigilance Director and rededicate themselves to the service of the people of Odisha.

Here is what the new Vigilance Director said: