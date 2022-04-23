Yash’s KGF Chapter 2 continues its magic, Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey opens low

Bengaluru: Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 at the box office is Surpassing several records, in just 8 days, Prashanth Neel directorial has gone past the lifetime collections of SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR (Hindi).

The film has become the highest grosser of 2022 and continues to dominate the ticket windows. With Bollywood stars Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in pivotal roles, KGF 2 has successfully entered the second week and is expected to continue its winning streak. The film has grossed just over Rs 750 cr at the global box office and is eyeing Rs 800 cr globally.

According to the box office India report, “KGF 2 continued to do excellent business on day eight with collections of 13 crore nett plus. This takes the extended first week business of the film to almost 264 crore nett and it go past the 300 crore barrier by the end of its second weekend.”

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur’s sports drama Jersey was released in theatres on April 22 (Friday). The sports drama is the Bollywood remake of the National Award-winning Telugu film of the same name, featuring Nani.