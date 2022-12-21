Yashraj Mukhate Gives Hilarious Twist To Deepika Padukone’s Reel, Watch

New Delhi: The ‘Rashode Me Kaun Tha’ fame Yashraj Mukhate is back again with a hilarious song and this time it features Pathaan actress Deepika Padukone.

Taking to his Instagram on Tuesday, Yashraj Mukhate shared a new video. Sharing the video, he captioned, “More beautiful! More beautiful!#DeepikaPadukone #FIFAWorldCup2022 #LouisVuitton #YashrajMukhate”

Take A Look:

In the video, Yashraj can be heard saying, “So yesterday Deepika Padukone put a Reel on her profile where she spoke at a speed of 100 BPM (beats per minute) exactly. So, I obviously turned it into a song.”

For unversed, Deepika unveiled the trophy at the FIFA World Cup 2022 final along with former Spanish player Iker Casillas.

On the other hand, Yashraj became an overnight social media sensation for his hilarious video on Kolikaben’s Rashode Me Kaun Tha.