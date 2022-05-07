Yashasvi Jaiswal, Chahal Help RR To 6-Wicket Win Vs PBKS

Mumbai: Yashasvi Jaiswal’s fifty and Shimron Hetmyer’s thunderstorming knock helped Rajasthan Royals win by 6 wickets vs Punjab Kings.

Rajasthan Royals ended a 2-match losing run with a dominant 6-wicket win over Punjab Kings in Match 52 of IPL 2022 as the former champions inched closer to a spot in the playoffs.

Jos Buttler finally departed to Kagiso Rabada after taking the bowler to the cleaners, hitting the latter for a six and three fours in the same over while skipper Sanju Samson also departed for 23 runs off 11 balls soon after.

Batting second, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler gave Rajasthan Royals a strong start in their bid to chase down the 190-run target set by Punjab Kings.

Jonny Bairstow hit a fine half-century while Jitesh Sharma scored 38 runs in 18 balls towards the end of the innings to help Punjab Kings post 189/5 in 20 overs vs Rajasthan Royals.

Yuzvendra Chahal bowled brilliantly and registered figures of 3/28.

Earlier, Punjab Kings Openers Jonny Bairstow and Shikhar Dhawan gave their team a brisk start against Rajasthan Royals bowlers after opting to bat first in the 52nd match of the ongoing IPL 2022 season at Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

Currently, at the seventh spot in the points table, Punjab need to keep winning in order to keep their hopes alive of qualifying for the playoffs.