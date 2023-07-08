Yash Gives Update On His Next; Asks Fans To ‘Expect A Good Kick-Ass Film’

Following the success of his critically acclaimed film KGF, Yash became a household name throughout India. His well-known role as Rocky Bhai has attracted a large number of devoted fans from all over the world.

Everyone is now eagerly anticipating his next movie, which he has yet to announce. Additionally, the actor spoke candidly about the film for the first time. He promised his fans that his next movie would be a “good kickass movie.”

Attending an event in Malaysia, Yash spoke about his next, Yash19. “I’m working hard towards something. I won’t say it will be something massive, but it will be a good film and a good product. I will be announcing it very soon, have a little patience, and trust me. You can surely expect one good kick-ass film,” Yash was quoted as saying by Pinkvilla.

For the first time, Yash really gave an update about his next. He previously stated that work was already underway and urged fans to remain patient. Fans are eagerly awaiting for Yash’s 19.

According to Pinkvilla, National Award-Winning director Geethu Mohandas could helm the Yash19.