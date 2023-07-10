Yamuna Water Level Nears Danger Mark, CM Kejriwal Calls Meeting

New Delhi: The water level in Yamuna has reached near to the warning level at Delhi’s Old Railway Bridge. At 8 am, the water level of river Yamuna was recorded at 203.33 metres at Old Railway Bridge while the warning level of the river is at 204.50 metres, as per an ANI report.

At least, 2.79 lakh cusecs of water was released from Hathinkund Barrage into river Yamuna today at 8 am on Monday.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a meeting on Monday to discuss waterlogging caused by torrential rains in the city and Yamuna’s rising water levels, officials said.

The meeting will be held at the Delhi Secretariat. It will be attended by senior officials of the Irrigation and Flood Control department and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

Delhi recorded 153 mm of rain in a 24-hour period ending at 8:30 am on Sunday, the highest in a single day in July since 1982, the India Meteorological Department said.