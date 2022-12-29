Yami Gautam Enjoys Holidays In Himachal Pradesh, Gives Tour Of Her Farm

New Delhi: Yami Gautam is currently on vacation in Himachal Pradesh. Yami Gautam took to Instagram and shared videos and pictures from her vacation in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram Stories, she showed a sunny view of her surroundings with mountains and a cup of tea. She said, “Good morning, I am in my most favourite place, Kohar in Himachal Pradesh and I am going to take you through my farm, hum log kya ugaate hai, kya karte hai (what do we grow, what do we do here), pretty soon. I am really excited to share with you guys, Happy health and happy holidays to everyone.”