Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar Share Adorable Video As They Celebrate Their First Wedding Anniversary
Mumbai: Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar are celebrating their first wedding anniversary today. The power couple had tied the knot in an intimate ceremony last year and had made the big announcement with a beautiful pic from their D-Day.
And now, on their first wedding anniversary today, Yami and Aditya have shared an adorable video from their D-Day comprising of several unseen moments.
Take a look:
Comments are closed.