Yamaha Wireless Headphones, Neckband Series Launched in India: Details Here

New Delhi: Yamaha has recently launched six new wireless audio gadgets in India. The new range of wireless headphones includes Yamaha YH-L700A, YH-E700A and YH-E500A on-ear headphones, as well as Yamaha EP-E70A, EP-E50A and EP-E30A wireless neckband headphones.

Yamaha Headphones Pricing in India

The Yamaha YH-L700 Over-Ear Wireless Headphones with 3D Sound and Head Tracking will set you back at Rs 43,300.

The Yamaha YH-E700A Wireless Noise-Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones are priced at Rs 29,900 in India, while the YH-E500A Wireless Noise-Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones cost Rs 14,800.

The Yamaha EP-E70A and EP-E50A Noise-Cancelling neckband earphones are priced at Rs 23,600 and Rs 12,400, respectively. The Yamaha EP-E30A wireless neckband earphones cost Rs 4,890.

Yamaha YH-L700A Specifications

The Yamaha YH-L700A premium on-ear headphones feature 40mm dynamic drivers and support for SBC, AAC and Qualcomm aptX Adaptive Bluetooth codecs. The headphones support the company’s companion app for the headphones to control various settings. The pair offer 3D sound immersion with head tracking and internal microphones to gauge listening conditions, according to Yamaha.

The Yamaha YH-L700A headphones feature ANC, which the company claims does not interfere with the sound source. The headphones come with a swivel foldable design and feature a 3.5mm headphone jack for Hi-Res Audio support. The Yamaha YH-L700A headphones support voice assistants on connected devices and offer up to 34 hours of battery life on a single charge. The wireless headphones weigh 330 grams.

Yamaha YH-E700A Specifications, features

As a second line, Yamaha’s YH-E700A wireless on-ear headphones also feature 40mm dynamic drivers and support for SBC, AAC and Qualcomm aptX Adaptive Bluetooth codecs. The headset works with Yamaha’s app to control settings and features. But unlike the high-end Yamaha YH-L700A model, the Yamaha YH-E700A does not offer 3D sound immersion or head tracking. The headset supports the use of microphones to monitor internal listening conditions.

According to the company, Yamaha YH-E700A also supports ANC without impacting the original sound source as well as voice assistants on connected devices. They feature a swivel foldable design and offer a 3.5mm headphone jack for Hi-Res Audio support. The Yamaha YH-E700A headphones offer up to 35 hours of battery life on a single charge. The headphones weigh 325 grams, according to Yamaha.