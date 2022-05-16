Yamaha Cygnus GT 125cc Scooter Gets New Deluxe Edition: Check Out Details Here

Mumbai: Yamaha has unveiled some interesting scooters under its portfolio in global markets. The latest launched scooter looks aesthetically more pleasing. Read on top know more about the freshly launched vehicle.

How much does it cost?

In China, the Deluxe Edition of the Yamaha Cygnus GT scooter sports a price figure of CNY 9,580 (around Rs. 1.1 lakh). The company is yet to announce whether the vehicle will be introduced on our shores.

Specification

In terms of performance, there aren’t any changes. The Cygnus GT Deluxe continues to be powered by a 125cc air-cooled 8bhp motor. This motor makes 9.7Nm of peak torque and is mated to a CVT gearbox. These figures are marginally lesser than the 125cc scooters that Yamaha sells in India.

The Japanese brand has equipped with a scooter with a decent amount of tech. There’s a full LCD instrument cluster, LED lights, and remote ignition key. Due to its excellent kerb weight, this Yamaha makes perfect sense for riders who are new to the world of two-wheelers. This Deluxe Edition has already gone on sale in China and has received a marginal price hike. The Indian arm of Yamaha should also bring some special editions of the Fascino and the Ray ZR as both scooters are quite famous among young Indian consumers.