Yakub Khan, Aide Of Absconding Gangster Hyder, Sent To 7-Day Police Remand

Cuttack: The Court of Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC), Cuttack on Tuesday granted Manglabag Police to take gangster Hyder’s aide Yakub Khan on a seven-day remand.

It may be mentioned here that notorious criminal Hyder escaped from the SCB Mecical College & Hospital on Saturday taking advantage of lack in security measures

On Monday, one of Hyder’s associates, Yakub surrendered before the Chauliaganj Police. He was then arrested by Manglabag Police and produced before the court, and the police urged the court to take him on a seven-day remand for further interrogation.

As per sources, Yakub, who supplying Biryani the Gangster in SCBMCH, has confessed his involvement in the escape of Hyder. He will be further questioned by the cops in this regard.

In yet another development, it was known from media reports that Constable Md Mousim, who was deployed to guard Hyder, had booked two rooms in a hotel at Manglabag. Six police personnel were staying in the rooms, it was ascertained.