Yaba Drug Tablets Worth Rs 4.94 Lakh Seized At India-Bangladesh Border

Murshidabad: As many as 988 Yaba tablets have been recovered by Border Security Force (BSF) at the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal on Sunday. The seized drug is estimated to be worth Rs 4.94 lakh.

According to an official statement from BSF, the tablets were being smuggled to Bangladesh through the area of Border Out Post Farzipara of 141 Battalion in Murshidabad district of West Bengal.

Officials found a brown polythene bag at a distance of 200 meters near the Domination Line which was hidden in the grass.

Upon searching it, the troops found 988 Yaba tablets inside a polythene bag. The seized tablets have been handed over to the Jalangi police station for further legal proceedings.