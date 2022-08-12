Xiaomi’s Launches Mix Fold 2, Affordable Galaxy Z Fold 4 Rival 

New Delhi: Xiaomi today unveiled its latest flagship — the Mix Fold 2. The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 comes more than a year after the original Xiaomi foldable phone made its mark. It seems Xiaomi made good use of this time. The second edition packs a more refined inward-folding setup than its predecessor.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 2: Pricing and availability

The original Mix Fold is priced at 9,999 yuan (~$1,445) for the base 256GB storage option. This time around, you’ll also get a choice between 512GB and 1TB storage options, and the base model is much cheaper.

Prices start at 8,999 yuan (~$1,336) for the 256GB option, jumping to 9,999 yuan (~$1,445) and 11,999 yuan (~$1,782) for the larger storage options. Preorders start today, while official availability begins on August 16. Colorways on offer include black and gold.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 design and specs

The foldable 8.02-inch display features a Samsung Eco2 OLED display with POL-LESS technology. That is, the screen lacks a traditional polarizer. Instead, it features an ultra-thin color filter and a black matrix material to reduce reflections on the screen.

On the camera front, we have a triple-lens camera on the back: 50-megapixel wide angle, 13-megapixel ultra-wide, and 8-megapixel telephoto. A 20-megapixel front camera pierces through the 6.56-inch 120Hz external OLED display.

Moreover, the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 delivers a few features unavailable from the Fold 4. One of them is a fast-charging battery. The 4,500 mAh battery supports speeds of up to 67W. The other is a vapor chamber cooling system.