Xiaomi Watch S2 Launched; Check Out Details Here

New Delhi: Xiaomi unveiled multiple devices including Xiaomi Watch S2. The company’s latest smartwatch with Stainless Steel casing. It comes in classic 46mm and a more compact 42mm size with 1.32″ / 1.43″ AMOLED display, respectively.

Xiaomi Watch S2 price

Xiaomi Watch S2 42mm variant is priced at CNY 999 (approx Rs. 11,800) whereas the 46mm variant will cost you CNY 1,099 (approx Rs. 13,000). As for the colours, the smartwatch is launched in Black, Light Gold and Silver colour straps. It comes with silicone and leather strap options.

Xiaomi Watch S2 specifications