Xiaomi Watch S2 Launched; Check Out Details Here
New Delhi: Xiaomi unveiled multiple devices including Xiaomi Watch S2. The company’s latest smartwatch with Stainless Steel casing. It comes in classic 46mm and a more compact 42mm size with 1.32″ / 1.43″ AMOLED display, respectively.
Xiaomi Watch S2 price
Xiaomi Watch S2 42mm variant is priced at CNY 999 (approx Rs. 11,800) whereas the 46mm variant will cost you CNY 1,099 (approx Rs. 13,000). As for the colours, the smartwatch is launched in Black, Light Gold and Silver colour straps. It comes with silicone and leather strap options.
Xiaomi Watch S2 specifications
- Xiaomi Watch S2 comes with a 1.43-inch / 1.32-inch (466 × 466 pixels) AMOLED screen with Sapphire glass protection (leather version only), an Always-on display
- Heart rate sensor (including blood oxygen), accelerometer sensor, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, air pressure sensor, ambient light sensor,
- Temperature sensor, bioelectrical impedance analysis sensor, capacitive sensor for wear detection
- Bioelectrical impedance sensor uses scientific algorithms to obtain 8 major health data such as body fat rate, basal metabolic rate, and bone salt content.
- Sleep tracking, Fitness tracking, 100+ sports modes
- Speaker and microphone for calling over Bluetooth and Xiaoai voice assistant
- GPS, Beidou, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
- Bluetooth 5.2 to connect to devices running Android 6.0 and above; iOS 12.0 and above, NFC for payments
- Water-resistant up to 50 meters (5 ATM)
- 500mAh (46mm) / 305mAh (42mm) battery with up to 12 days battery life
