Xiaomi Watch S1, S1 Active With 117 Sports Modes, Spo2 Tracking Launched Globally: Check Specs And Price

New Delhi: Xiaomi Watch S1, Xiaomi Watch S1 Lively, and Xiaomi Buds 3T Professional have been launched globally on Tuesday. Xiaomi Watch S1 collection encompasses a 1.43 AMOLED show and a blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitor. The smartwatches supply 200 watch faces and are claimed to have a battery lifetime of as much as 12 days when in use. Let us take a closer look at the pricing, specifications, and features of the newly introduced Xiaomi Watch S1, Watch S1 Active, and Buds 3T Pro.

Xiaomi Watch S1, Xiaomi Watch S1 Active, And Buds 3T Pro Pricing, Availability

The Xiaomi Watch S1 Active and the Buds 3T Pro are priced at $199 (around ₹15,183) each, while the Xiaomi Watch S1 retails for $269 (around ₹20,565). The Xiaomi Watch S1 is offered in two colours—black and silver. Users will get matching black leather and fluoro rubber straps with the black variant. The Silver variant comes with a brown leather strap and a grey fluororubber strap.

The Xiaomi Watch S1 Active will be available in three colour variants—Moon White, Ocean Blue, and Space Black, which comes with matching black fluororubber straps and separate Yellow, Green, and Orange straps. There is no word on the availability dates of the wearables so far.

Xiaomi Watch S1 And Watch S1 Active: Specifications, Features

Both the Xiaomi wearables feature a 1.43-inch AMOLED display that comes with Sapphire glass protection (only available with the Xiaomi Watch S1). Both watches are water-resistant up to 50 metres and feature a heart rate sensor, SpO2 reader, and a sleep tracker. The pair supports over 117 sports modes—19 professional Fitness Modes and 98 expanded Fitness Modes.

The new smartwatches have an Alexa voice assistant and can take calls over Bluetooth from your connected smartphone. You also get NFC support for contactless payments. Both watches pack in a 470mAh battery to offer up to 12 days of battery backup, which should last for up to 24 days in battery saver mode.

Connectivity features include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n and Bluetooth 5.2. Coming to dimensions, the Xiaomi Watch S1 and Watch S1 Active measure around 46.5×46.5x11mm and 46.5×47.3x11mm respectively. The watches weigh in at 36.3g.