Xiaomi Unveils Its Upcoming Soundbar 3.1ch With Wireless Subwoofer, 430W Output 

New Delhi: Xiaomi has unveiled its upcoming audio device called Xiaomi Soundbar 3.1ch NFC pairing support and 430W of maximum output.

The images shared by the company of the new Xiaomi Soundbar 3.1ch showcase the audio device in its Black colour option and provide us with a look at its design. The device features a smart LED display on the front, a power button, volume rockers, and connection toggles.

Specification

The new soundbar will come with Dolby audio and DTS Virtual:X sound support and will feature a wireless subwoofer along with the main unit. It will have a max output of 430W and is expected to come with a wall mounting option like the Mi Soundbar. While the company has revealed key details and photos of the soon-to-launch product, it is yet to announce the launch date, availability details, pricing, and other specifications of the Xiaomi Soundbar 3.1ch.