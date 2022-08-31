Xiaomi Smart TV X Series With 4K Resolution, Android TV 10 Launched In India: All Details Here

New Delhi: The Xiaomi Smart TV X series was launched in India. The TVs are powered by Vivid Picture Engine technology for an immersive viewing experience and feature 30W speakers with Dolby Audio, DTS-HD and DTS: Virtual X technology.

Xiaomi Smart TV X Series price in India, availability

Xiaomi Smart TV X Series price in India starts from Rs. 28,999 for the 43-inch model (Xiaomi Smart TV X43). The 50-inch model (Xiaomi Smart TV X50) is priced at Rs. 34,999 and the 55-inch model (Xiaomi Smart TV X55) is priced at Rs. 39,999 in India. The TVs will be available on Mi.com, Mi Homes, Flipkart and in retail from September 14th.

Xiaomi Smart TV X Series specifications

All Xiaomi Smart TV X Series models run on PatchWall 4 based on Android TV 10 and have 4K Ultra HD resolution (3840 x 2160 pixels). The display features MEMC Engine, Dolby Vision and support for HDR10 and HLG. The display covers 94 percent of the DCI-P3 colour space and is equipped with Xiaomi’s in-house image processing technology Vivid Picture Engine (VPE) for excellent image quality.

Under the hood, the Xiaomi Smart TV X Series gets a quad-core A55 processor paired with the Mali G52 MC1 GPU. The TVs get 2GB of RAM and 8GB of onboard storage. There are 2 speakers that are said to deliver 30W of power. The speakers are equipped with Dolby Audio, DTS-HD and DTS Virtual:X audio technologies.

On the connectivity front, the Xiaomi Smart TV X series is equipped with two HDMI 2.1, two USB ports as well as an AVI input, a 3.5mm audio jack and an Ethernet port. The smart TV also offers dual-band WiFi and Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity. Other features of the TVs include the built-in Chromecast, as well as a remote control with Quick Mute, Quick Settings and Quick Wake. You also get content from 15+ languages, universal search, kids mode, and YouTube integration.