Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G To Launch On August 30: Here’s Everything You Need To Know

New Delhi: Xiaomi is all set to hold an event on August 30 to launch a new high-end laptop and a 4K Android-powered television. The company also revealed the key specifications of the upcoming smart television on its website.

Xiaomi India took it to Twitter to announce the upcoming launch of the Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G on August 30. It will be joined by the Smart TV X Series as well.

Talking about the laptop, it is named 120G probably because of its 120Hz refresh rate or the 12th-gen processors although we will have to wait to find out more about it. NoteBook Pro 120G surpasses the 2020 Mi Notebook Pro and Notebook Ultra which were rebranded versions of RedmiBook Pro 14 and 15, respectively. If that’s the correct trend behind it, the upcoming NoteBook Pro 120G is likely a rebranded version of any of the RedmiBook Pro 2022 models released this year.