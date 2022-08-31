Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120, Pro 120G Laptops With 12th Gen Intel Core I5 CPU Launched In India: Price, Specs

New Delhi: Xiaomi has launched a new laptop in India. The new laptop is called the Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G and comes with highlight features like a 2.5K 120Hz display and Intel Alder lake processor. So, let’s take a closer look at all of its specifications and features.

Pricing & Availability

Xiaomi has priced the Notebook Pro 120G at ₹74,999 ($942). On the other hand, the Notebook Pro 120 has a price tag of ₹69,999 ($880). Both the devices will go on sale starting September 20 at 12 Noon and will be available to purchase from Amazon, Mi.com, and Mi stores across India.

Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G Specs & Features

Let’s start with the display. The Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G has a 14-inch screen with a 2.5K resolution, a 16:10 aspect ratio, and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The display is perfect for creatives and professionals alike as it covers 100% of the sRGB colour gamut and has a Delta E < 1.5. The display is also easy on the eyes as it comes with DC Dimming and has TÜV Rheinland certification for low blue light emission.

Additionally, the device has a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H processor paired with a discrete NVIDIA GeForce MX550 GPU. The device has an integrated GPU variant called the Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120.

The laptop comes with 16GB of dual channel LPDDR5 RAM (5200MHz) and 512GB of PCle Gen4 SSD. It has a metal build and a thin and light body weighing 1.4Kgs. It also includes a backlit keyboard, a sensitive trackpad with multi-finger gestures, and a fingerprint sensor integrated into the power button. The laptop has a webcam onboard has 720p resolution, a built-in microphone, and a 2 x 2W stereo speaker setup with DTS audio tuning.

As for the port options, the Notebook Pro 120G has a Type-C thunderbolt v4 port (charging and data transfer), HDMI, 3.5mm headphone jack, Type-C port, and USB Type-A port. As for the battery, the Notebook Pro 120G comes with a 56Whr battery, which is rated last one full day. It supports 100W fast charging. Xiaomi claims that the laptop can be charged up to 50% in just 30 minutes.

Other features include a hurricane dual cooling system, Windows 11 OS, MS Office 2021, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.2.