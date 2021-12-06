Xiaomi Monitor 27-Inch 4K Launched: Check Price

New Delhi: The Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has recently launched its first 4K monitor named Xiaomi Monitor 27-inch 4K. Xiaomi has enabled its new product with some important features, let’s have a closer look at the specifications of the new Xiaomi monitor.

Xiaomi Monitor 27-inch 4K Price and Availability

The Xiaomi Monitor 27-inch 4K is priced at ¥3,499 ($549) in China and comes with a 3-year warranty. It is already up for pre-order in the country at a discounted price tag of ¥2,999 ($470) for a limited time.

Xiaomi Monitor 27-inch 4K specifications

Talking about the specification, the Xiaomi Monitor 27-inch 4K comes with 1.07 billion colours and 400 nits of peak brightness. Moreover, the display is PANTONE certified for optimum colour standards and claims to offer a colour accuracy of delta E<1. The display also comes with a DCI-P3 colour gamut and 100 percent sRGB.

It features a dedicated button on the Xiaomi Monitor 27-inch 4K to enable switching between different professional modes like CAD design, CG design, and more. Connectivity options on the Xiaomi Monitor 27-inch 4K include two HDMI 2.1 slots, a DisplayPort 1.4, a USB Type-C port, two USB Type-A ports, and one 3.5mm audio jack. The USB Type-C port doubles up as a 90W power output as well.