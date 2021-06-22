Xiaomi Mi TV Webcam Set to Launch in India on June 24

New Delhi: Xiaomi has officially confirmed to launch Mi TV Webcam in India on June 24. The company has even revealed some of its features.

Xiaomi tweeted from its Mi TV India account, announcing the launch date for Mi TV Webcam. In addition to its tweet, Xiaomi created a dedicated microsite for the launch that shows Mi TV Webcam with features including dual far-field microphones and a physical privacy shutter. The device also has a grip for clipping on the TV.

According to Xiaomi, the upcoming Mi TV Webcam will support Full HD (1080p) video streaming. The accessory will sport dual far-field microphones with 3D noise reduction technology. Lastly, it will have a clip for sturdy grip and a camera shutter for privacy.

Although Xiaomi did not provide any further details about the Mi TV Webcam, a tipster (@heyitsyogesh) tweeted that the device will essentially be identical to the OnePlus webcam that was launched alongside the OnePlus U1S TV earlier this month. The tipster said that both webcams were developed by manufacturer Seevo, with the only difference between them being the distinct branding on the privacy shutter.

Mi TV Webcam is also claimed to come under a price tag of Rs. 2,500.