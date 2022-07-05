Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro With GPS Support Launched: Details Here

New Delhi: Xiaomi hosted the launch of a wide range of products globally. The Chinese brand introduced a total of three smartphones as well as the new Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro. The new Mi smart band comes as an upgraded version of the Mi Smart Band 7 which was launched in May.

Xiaomi Mi Smart band 7 Pro price, availability

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 7 Pro comes in two colour options: Black and White. The strap is available in six colour options and two special leather texture options: Van Gogh Green and Monet Grey, priced at CNY 59 (Approx. Rs 700). The Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 7 Pro retails at CNY 399 (Approx. Rs 4,700), but as a part of an introductory offer, the watch will be available at CNY 379 (Approx. Rs 4,500) in China and will go on sale later this week.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 7 Pro: Features and Specifications

The Band 7 Pro comes with a 1.64-inch AMOLED screen with 280 x 456p resolution and 326ppi pixel density. It also supports Always-on Display, which makes it easier for users to check the time quickly. The watch is made up of a metal texture frame. Another big upgrade comes in the form of GPS. The Mi Smart Band 7 Pro comes with built-in GPS, making it the first device in the band series to do so. With the GPS, you can leave your phone behind and go for outdoor activity and your band will track your activity. The band supports GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Beidou and QZSS.

It comes with support for 117 sports modes including 10 running training courses. The Mi Smart Band 7 Pro features a quick-release strap, which is an upgrade compared to the existing replaceable strap. Other features include NFC, 5ATM water resistance, heart rate sensor, SpO2 sensor, and sleep monitoring. Lastly, the band is rated to last up to 12 days on a single charge.