Xiaomi Mi Band 6 With Full Screen AMOLED Display: Checkout Price

New Delhi: Xiaomi launched Mi Band 6 in China. It comes with the fifth-generation fitness tracker from the brand and it comes as a successor to the Mi Band 5 that was launched last year. This new fitness tracker comes with a larger and sharper display, more sensors for better fitness tracking, and a longer battery life compared to its predecessor.

Mi Band 6 Price

Xiaomi has launched the Mi Band 6 in two variants. The vanilla variant of the fitness band is priced at CNY 229 (around Rs 2,500). The special edition of the Mi Band 6 which comes with NFC support is priced at CNY 279 (around Rs 3,000). The band will go on sale on April 2.

Mi Smart Band features and specifications

The Mi Band 6 features a 1.56-inch (152 x 486 pixels) AMOLED touchscreen display. This is bigger than the Mi Band 5’s 1.1-inch AMOLED touchscreen display. The new fitness band has a screen with 326ppi pixel density, 450 nits of peak brightness, and is waterproof up to 50 metres.

The fitness band packs a 125mAh battery which is claimed to deliver a standby time of up to 14 days. The band takes about two hours to charge and supports Bluetooth 5.0. As far as the features go, Mi Band 6 comes with 30 sports models and can auto-detect six activities including walking, running, indoor treadmill, and cycling.

Other features on the band include 24/7 blood pressure, blood oxygen (SPO2), and heart-rate monitoring, and also supports sleep tracking. The band will be available in Black, Blue, Brown, Green, Orange, Silver, White, and Yellow colour options.