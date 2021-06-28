Xiaomi Launches Redmi Note 10T: Price, Specifications

New Delhi: The china phone maker company Xiaomi has added Redmi Note 10T to its Redmi Note 10 series. Redmi Note 10T is a rebranded Redmi Note 10 5G that was launched in Europe, and debuted as Poco M3 Pro 5G in India. Scroll down to know more about the new smartphone.

Price

Xiaomi has launched the Note 10T only in one configuration that is 4GB RAM + 128GB storage. It is priced at 19,990 Russian Ruble (approx. Rs. 20,550).

Specifications, and Features

The handset offers a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 2400×1080 pixel resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The display supports adaptive refresh rate and can switch between 30, 50, 60, and 90Hz refresh rate depending on the content being displayed on the screen. There is also a punch-hole notch on the display, that houses the front camera.

Under the hood, the smartphone packs an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor that is built on a 7nm fabrication process. While an integrated ARM Mali G57 takes care of all the graphics duties. The handset packs 4GB LPDDR4X RAM, and 64GB UFS 2.2 storage. The smartphone boots Android 11 based MIUI 12.

Talking about the cameras, the Redmi Note 10T packs a 48MP triple-rear camera setup along with an LED flash on the back. The primary 48MP sensor on the device gets accompanied by a 2MP macro and a 2MP depth sensor. Moving to the front, it offers an 8MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

The handset is fuelled by a 5000mAh battery unit with 18W fast charging support. The smartphone also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm audio jack with Hi-res audio certification, an IR blaster, and a USB Type-C charging port. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G, Dual Sim, 2.4/5GHz WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1, multifunctional NFC, and GPS, AGPS, Galileo, and GLONASS. The handset measures 161.81×75.34×8.92mm, and weighs 190grams. What do you think of Note 10T? Do let us know in the comments below.