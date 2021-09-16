Xiaomi Launches Pad 5 Tablet With Smart Pen Support: Check Specs, Price

New Delhi: Xiaomi has launched a tablet alongside two smartphones at its global event. The new tablet supports a smartpen. Xiaomi has replaced the Mi branding for its premium phones, and these are now called ‘Xiaomi’ followed by the number. Here is everything you need to know about the latest tablet.

Xiaomi Pad 5 Price, Sale

The price of the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option is 349 euros (about Rs.30,300). The price of the 6GB RAM + 256GB storage option is 399 euros (about 34,600 rupees). There are color options for cosmic gray and pearl white. The Xiaomi Pad 5 will be available for sale on September 23rd.

The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option has introduced an early discount price of 299 euros (about 25,900 rupees). It will first be available through AliExpress at 12:00 AM Pacific Standard Time. However, the phone will also be available via Amazon, Lazada, and Mi.com.

Xiaomi Pad 5 specifications

Talking about the specification of the Xiaomi Pad 5, it runs Android 11 and offers an 11-inch WQHD+ TrueTone display with support 120Hz refresh rate and 16:10 aspect ratio. The tablet supports Dolby Vision and HDR10. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 processor.

The device has an 8,720mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. The Chinese company claims that the Xiaomi Pad 5 can deliver up to 10 hours of gaming, 16 hours of video playback, and 5 days of music playback. It supports the Face Unlock feature too and a split-screen for multitasking.

In terms of optics, the tablet features a single 13MP camera sensor at the back, paired with an LED flash. On the front, there is an 8MP selfie camera with support for up to 1080p recording. The tablet also has four speakers with support for Dolby Atmos. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, USB Type-C port, and more.