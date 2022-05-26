Xiaomi K200 All-In-One Laser Printer Launched: Check Out Price & Specs

New Delhi: The Xiaomi K200 All-in-One Laser Printer was launched in China. Xiaomi’s first-ever printer comes with a host of features including NFC support for one-tap printing and drag-and-drop functionality that allows users to print webpages quickly. Read on to know more about the latest launched gadget.

Xiaomi K200 price, availability

The price of the Xiaomi K200 is set at 1,499 CNY (about 17,400 Rs.), And it is available for pre-booking in China. The laser printer will go on sale from June 3 in the white colour option.

Xiaomi K200 specifications, features

Talking about the specification, the Xiaomi K200 laser printers can print documents up to 600x600dpi resolution. It comes with a backlit touch screen to control printing, photocopying and scanning. The company says the printer comes with a pre-installed toner that is said to deliver up to 4,000 prints. It is said to print 23 pages per minute. Xiaomi says the toner uses high-quality materials to deliver spotless, sharp prints.

Additionally, Xiaomi K200 can print A4, A5, A5R, A6, B5, and B6, Letter among other sizes from the printer and A4, A5, A5R, A6, B5 and B6 from the app. There is an AirTap feature that uses NFC technology to print documents directly from an Android or iPhone with just one touch. In addition, users can print directly via the web drag-and-drop feature or print from the WeChat app. In addition, you can also start a print job via the remote print function.

Connectivity options on the Xiaomi K200 printer include Wi-Fi, USB and the app. It is compatible with Android 7 or later, iOS 10 or later, Windows 7 or later and macOS 10.6.8. It also supports printing via the Mi Printing App.