Xiaomi Debuts Into The PC Market With The New Xiaomi Mini PC; More Details Here

New Delhi: Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi Mini PC, making its first venture into the PC market segment. This is the first product the brand has offered within the PC segment, saying that its collaboration with Intel has made this product a success.

Xiaomi Mini Pc Price

The standard version of the Xiaomi Mini PC is available for 3,999 yuan ( Rs. 47,370). The storage-free variant is available for 2,999 yuan (Rs. 35,525). The brand has not confirmed whether the product will launch in India (and if so, when).

Xiaomi Mini Pc Specifications

The Xiaomi Mini PC has a one-piece aluminium alloy body in a square shape. The PC has 16 GB of DDR4 RAM and 512 GB of PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. This can be expanded to 32 GB of RAM and 4 TB of SSD. The PC runs on a 12th generation Core i5-1240P processor, with a maximum turbo frequency of 4.4 GHz and a 12-core, 16-thread heterogeneous design, It is also equipped with the integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics (80 UEs) that is said to offer good graphic performance.

The PC promises to offer a stable cooling performance thanks to its 4600 RPM fan and dual heat pipe heat dissipation system. It supports Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 6 for wireless connectivity.