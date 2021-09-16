Xiaomi 11T Series With Amoled Displays Launched: Details Here

New Delhi: Xiaomi has launched the latest series of smartphones under its Xiaomi 11T series. The smartphones include Xiaomi 11T, Xiaomi 11T Pro and 11 Lite 5G NE. The phones come with a centre-positioned punch-hole cutout for the selfie snapper, a rectangular module to house triple camera sensors and an in-display fingerprint sensor for security.

Price And Availability

Xiaomi 11T price is Euro 499 (approx Rs 43,300) for the 8GB + 128GB and Euro 549 (approx Rs 47,700) for the 8GB + 256GB model and comes in Meteorite Gray, Celestial Blue, and Moonlight White colours.

The Xiaomi 11T Pro price is Euro 649 (around Rs 56,400) for the 8GB + 128GB model, Euro 699 (approx Rs 60,800) for the 8GB + 256GB model and Euro 749 (approx Rs 65,100) for the 12GB + 256GB version. It comes in the same Meteorite Gray, Celestial Blue, and Moonlight White colours. However, there’s an early bird price of Euro 549 (approx Rs 47,700) on the base variant in the first 24 hours of a sale.

The company is offering a 2-year warranty and 6-months free screen replacement for customers purchasing the phones within 30 days of sale.

Xiaomi 11T, 11T Pro Specifications And Features

The Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro have identical designs and they mainly differ in departments like chipset, main camera, and fast charging capabilities. Both phones have a 6.67-inch AMOLED display that offers a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate, 480Hz touch sampling rate, and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. Both smartphones are fitted with a 16-megapixel front camera.

The rear camera module of the Xiaomi 11T has a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 5-megapixel telemacro lens. The triple camera unit of the Pro model is fitted with a 108-megapixel primary camera. It is accompanied by the same ultra-wide and portrait sensors.

The Xiaomi 11T is driven by the Dimensity 1200 chipset, whereas the Pro model comes with the more powerful Snapdragon 888 SoC. Both devices have 8GB of RAM and 128GB / 256GB of built-in UFS 3.1 storage.

The 11T duo is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. The vanilla model supports 67W fast charging, whereas the Pro model is equipped with an in-box 120W HyperCharge charger. The company claims that it can fully charge in just 17 minutes. Both handsets offer other features like MIUI 12.5 based Android 11, advanced vapour chamber, dual SIM support, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, dual-frequency GPS, NFC, IR blaster, a USB Type-C port, Harman Kardon powered by stereo speakers, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Pro variant will come with Dolby Vision-Atmos support. The 11T series phones will receive 3 Android OS updates and 4 years of security updates.