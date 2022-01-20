Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Launched In India: Price, Specifications 

New Delhi: Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G has been launched in India. The latest handset features include a 120Hz AMOLED display and 120W fast charging. The smartphone is also powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. Other key highlights of Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G include stereo speakers tuned by Harman Kardon and backed by Dolby Atmos, triple rear cameras, and 5G support.

Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Price

Talking about the specification, the Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G has been launched at a starting price of Rs 39,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB models are launched at Rs 41,999 and Rs 43,999, respectively.

It will go on sale starting 2 pm on Wednesday, January 19. Customers can purchase the smartphone via Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and Mi Studios. The phone will also sell on other offline retailers.

Specification

Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G smartphone runs on Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 on top. The device packs stereo speakers tuned by Harman Kardon. The display is a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen that offers a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. The processor is coupled with Adreno 660 GPU for a smooth gaming experience.

In terms of optics, Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G packs a triple rear camera setup, including a 108-megapixel primary Samsung HM2 sensor, an 8-megapixel shooter, and a 5-megapixel telemacro camera that offers autofocus support. The smartphone comes with more than 50 Director modes and supports 8K video recording at 30 frames-per-second frame rate. On the front, the smartphone packs a 16-megapixel selfie camera coupled with an f/2.45 lens.