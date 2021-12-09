Xiaomi 11 Youth Vitality Edition Launched: Price, Specifications

New Delhi: The Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has launched its latest smartphone named, Xiaomi 11 Youth Vitality Edition. The latest smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, which is an octa-core chipset and packs a triple rear camera setup. Read on to know more:

Xiaomi 11 Youth Vitality Edition Price, Availability

The Xiaomi 11 Youth Vitality Edition costs at CNY 1,999 (approximately Rs 23,800) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone also has 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option which is priced at CNY 2,299 (approximately Rs 27,300). It will go on sale in China in Black, Blue, Pink and White colors starting Friday, December 10. Details about the availability of the Xiaomi 11 Youth Vitality Edition in the global markets are yet to be revealed.

Xiaomi 11 Youth Vitality Edition Specifications

Talking about the specification, the Xiaomi 11 Youth Vitality Edition runs on Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 on top and features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz Refresh Rate, and touch sampling rates up to 240Hz. It also sports dual-SIM (Nano)The phone packs an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC along with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM as standard. In terms of optics, the Xiaomi 11 Youth Vitality Edition packs a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens. The camera setup also includes an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 5-megapixel macro shooter.

In terms of optics, the Xiaomi 11 Youth Vitality Edition comes with a 20-megapixel camera sensor on the front with an f/2.24 lens.

The Xiaomi 11 Youth Vitality Edition includes 128GB and 256GB internal storage options. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS/ NavIC, Infrared (IR) and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor.

Xiaomi has provided a 4,250mAh battery on the Xiaomi 11 Youth Vitality Edition that supports 33W fast charging. Furthermore, the phone measures 160.53×75.72×6.81mm and weighs 157 grams.