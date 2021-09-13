Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE Teased To Launch On September 15 

New Delhi: The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE’s launch has been rumoured for September 15 alongside the Mi Pad 5 and the Xiaomi 11T smartphone lineup. The same has been now confirmed by the brand via a new teaser stating “A New Lite is Coming” at 8 PM GMT (1.30 AM IST) on September 15. It is worth mentioning that the company teaser only hints at the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G New Edition’s launch. Other models are yet to be teased by the company.

The company is expected to stream the launch event live via its official social media handles. We are expecting the company to share the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G’s India launch timeline as well in the coming days. It is worth mentioning that the leaks have also suggested this handset break covers in different markets with the Xiaomi CC11 moniker. It remains to be seen if India is one of those markets.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE specifications (Rumored)

<>

Something new is right around the corner. ❄️ Get ready for the special date! 2021.9.15｜20:00 GMT+8 #XiaomiProductLaunch #Xiaomi11LiteSeries pic.twitter.com/ekjLXo4RJL — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) September 11, 2021

The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE is expected to borrow all its specs from the original Mi 11 Lite 5G, which was powered by the Snapdragon 780G chip. Reports have revealed that the 11 Lite 5G will feature the Snapdragon 778G SoC.

The 11 Lite 5G is expected to house a 6.55-inch AMOLED display that produces an FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It may house a front camera of 16-megapixel, and a 64-megapixel (main) + 8-megapixel (ultrawide) + 5-megapixel (macro) triple camera unit.

The smartphone may offer up to 12 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of storage. It may draw power from a 4,250mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. In Europe, it is likely to be priced around 329 euros and it may cost under Rs 25,000 in India. Reports have revealed that it could be rebranded as the Xiaomi CC11 series phone in China.