Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE Launch Date Set For September 29 

New Delhi: The Chinese company Xiaomi has announced that the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE India launch date is set for September 29. This smartphone was released alongside Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11T Pro at an event in Europe earlier this week.

The latest model carries features such as Dolby Vision support, Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, and 5G connectivity to deliver an upgraded experience over the previous phone. Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE also includes up to 256GB of onboard storage.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE India launch details

The official Xiaomi India account on Twitter posted a teaser to announce the launch date of Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE in the country. Xiaomi also sent out a media invite for the launch event to confirm the September 29 launch date.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE price in India (expected)

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE price in India is yet to be announced, though the company brought the smartphone to Europe at a starting price of EUR 349 (roughly Rs.30,200) for the base 6GB + 128GB storage variant. The handset also comes in an 8GB + 128GB storage model at EUR 399 (roughly Rs. 34,500). The top-of-the-line model with 8GB + 256GB storage option is yet to receive a price tag.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE specifications

The European version of Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE comes with dual-SIM (Nano) support and runs on Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 on top. It features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) 10-bit flat AMOLED true-colour display with 90Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision support. Under the hood, Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, along with up to 8GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor, coupled with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 5-megapixel telemacro shooter. There is also a 20-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

It also provides up to 256GB of internal storage. The phone comes with a list of usual connectivity options that include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. There are also options such as 5G, NFC, and an Infrared (IR) blaster.