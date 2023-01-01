Xi Jinping’s New Year Message To China Amid Covid Surge

Beijing: President Xi Jinping said the “light of hope is right in front of us” as China faces an explosion of Covid-19 cases after an abrupt lifting of restrictions.

Three years after the coronavirus first emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan, Beijing this month began ditching its hardline containment policy known as “zero-Covid”.

“Epidemic prevention and control is entering a new phase… Everyone is working resolutely, and the light of hope is right in front of us,” Xi said in a televised address for the New Year.

It was the Chinese president’s second time commenting on the outbreak this week. On Monday, he called for measures to “effectively protect people’s lives”.