X To Allow Only Verified Users To Vote In Polls, Says Chief Elon Musk

Elon Musk on Sunday stated that polls on X, previously known as Twitter, will soon be restricted to verified users only.

Musk stated that this move is being implemented to prevent bots from influencing the outcomes. It occurred when writer and entrepreneur Brian Krassenstein commented to Musk’s piece, claiming to have observed “pretty extreme” bot activity surrounding polls.

Taking to X, Brian Krassenstein stated: “You really have to make the option to only allow for blue checkmarks to participate in polls. I’ve noticed that the bot activity around the polls are pretty extreme. As for the ADL, I get that sometimes they over-label things. With that said, there has been a lot accomplished over the last 110 years from the ADL.”

Responding to Brian’s post, Musk said: “Agreed on all. We are changing polls to allow votes only by verified users. That’s critical to avoid polls getting bot-spammed on controversial issues. The ADL has done a lot of good work in prior decades, but has been overzealous in recent years & hijacked by woke mind virus.”

Musk’s remark comes only months after he declared that from April 15, only verified users would be able to vote in polls. He also stated that only verified users will be able to appear in the platform’s For You suggestions. In case you’re unfamiliar, For You suggestions show a stream of tweets from accounts on X.

Musk said last year that the platform will limit voting on policy-related surveys.