WWE Summerslam 2021: Roman Reigns Beats John Cena To Retain Title; Full Winners List Here

Las Vegas: WWE SummerSlam 2021 saw some major surprises. the biggest attractions being the match between John Cena and Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

At the epic showdown between Cena and Reigns, the Universal Champion beat the former by going for the pinfall towards the end of the match. Among other key matches, for the SmackDown Women’s Champion title Bianca Belair lost to Becky Lynch.

Brock Lesnar made a stunning return to SummerSlam 2021 at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and shock the WWE Universe. The event, featuring some of the biggest stars of the ring, had ten blockbuster matches.

Check out the full winners’ list here:

John Cena vs Roman Reigns (Universal Championship)

Winner: Roman Reigns

Goldberg vs Bobby Lashley (WWE Championship Match)

Winner: Bobby Lashley

Bianca Belair vs Becky Lynch (SmackDown Women’s Championship Match)

Winner: Becky Lynch

Nikki A.S.H. vs. Charlotte Flair vs Rhea Ripley (Triple Threat Match for the Raw Women’s Championship)

Winner: Charlotte Flair

RK-Bro vs AJ Styles and Omos (Raw Tag Team Championship)

Winner: RK-Bro

The Mysterios vs The Usos (SmackDown Tag Team Championship)

Winner: The Usos

Damian Priest vs. Sheamus (United States Championship Match)

Winner: Damian Priest

Edge vs Seth Rollins

Winner: Edge

Drew McIntyre vs Jinder Mahal

Winner: Drew McIntyre

Alexa Bliss vs Eva Marie

Winner: Alexa Bliss