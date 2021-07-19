WWE Money in the Bank 2021: John Cena Makes Surprise Return
Texas: John Cena returned to WWE after a long gap of over a year. John Cena cut short Roman Reigns’ celebration as he surprised the WWE Universe by making a surprise return at the Money in the Bank 2021 after the main event, which saw the latter defeat Rated R superstar Edge to retain his Universal Championship title.
He's baaaaaaaaaaaaaaack.#MITB @JohnCena pic.twitter.com/3ZpoALMYOP
— WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2021
After surprising the fans, John Cena charged inside the ring, and mocked Roman Reigns with his iconic “You Can’t See Me Gesture”, after which the pay-per-view event concluded.
“I certainly wanted to come out here to let all you know that I’M BACK.” – John Cena after Money In The Bank went off the air.
“I certainly wanted to come out here to let all you know that I’M BACK.”
After WWE #MITB went off the air, @JohnCena shared a message with the sold-out crowd at @DickiesArena in Fort Worth! pic.twitter.com/m36ni2DGcQ
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) July 19, 2021