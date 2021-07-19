WWE Money in the Bank 2021: John Cena Makes Surprise Return

Texas: John Cena returned to WWE after a long gap of over a year. John Cena cut short Roman Reigns’ celebration as he surprised the WWE Universe by making a surprise return at the Money in the Bank 2021 after the main event, which saw the latter defeat Rated R superstar Edge to retain his Universal Championship title.

After surprising the fans, John Cena charged inside the ring, and mocked Roman Reigns with his iconic “You Can’t See Me Gesture”, after which the pay-per-view event concluded.

“I certainly wanted to come out here to let all you know that I’M BACK.” – John Cena after Money In The Bank went off the air.