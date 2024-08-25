WTC Points Table 2024: Pakistan Slump to Floor after Defeat Against Bangladesh

Rawalpindi: Pakistan suffered a humiliating loss at the hands of Bangladesh in the 1st of the 2-match Test series in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

Following an exhausting Day 4, where Pakistan finished at 23-1 at the stumps, still trailing by 94 runs, the match was shaping up to be a draw.

However, Bangladesh had other ideas, they restricted Pakistan to a mere 146 in the second innings, and courtesy of a solid first innings lead of 117, a target of 30 was all that remained for the Bangla Tigers to chase and script history. Bangladesh openers completed the job and registered a 10-wicket win away from home.

This is Bangladesh’s first-ever win over Pakistan in Tests. While it is a day to cherish for Bangladesh, for the Pakistan team, it’s the complete opposite. The loss has extended Pakistan’s losing streak to 1294 days. They haven’t won a Test at home in the aforementioned period. What comes as further bad news for Pakistan is their updated position on the World Test Championship standings.

According to the fresh update, Pakistan have slumped to the 8th position in the rankings. After 6 matches, Pakistan have only garnered two wins, losing four in the process, and are struggling with 22 points on the leaderboard. Moreover, Bangladesh who made history by beating Pakistan have come to the 6th spot.

With six wins in nine matches, Team India is at the top of the table and has edged every other team with a superior percentage of 62.52. Australia are at number two. They have attained eight wins in twelve matches and have drawn once as well. At the moment it is a two-horse race for a place in the WTC Final, which will likely take place in June 2025. Hence, there is still a considerable time left and more contenders could emerge.