WTC Final: Indian Pace Attack Stops Kiwis To Cross 250 Mark

Fighting hard against the furious Indian pace attack, Newzealand managed to score 249 in their first innings in the rain-marred World Test Championship (WTC) final at the Ageas Bowl.

It’s a 32-run lead for New Zealand and the Kiwis have the upper hand at Tea on Day 5 of the WTC final in Southampton.

A rock-solid Williamson played a captain’s knock of 49 runs to ensure India weren’t gaining any lead in the WTC final.

Mohammed Shami claimed four wickets while Ishant Sharma took three wickets on Day 5 to put New Zealand on the backfoot.