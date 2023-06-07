WTC Final: India, Australia Players Wear Black Armbands To Pay Respect To Odisha Train Tragedy Victims

London: With the WTC final match between India and Australia underway, players from both teams wore black armbands to pay their respect to the people who lost their lives in the tragic train accident in Odisha.

A total of 288 people lost their lives in the horrific triple train crash in Odisha’s Balasore on June 2, one of the most deadly train accidents in India’s history.

The Indian Cricket Team observed a moment of silence in memory of the victims of the Odisha train tragedy ahead of the start of play on Day 1 of the ICC World Test Championship final at The Oval.

The team mourned the deaths and offered its deepest condolences to the families and friends of all those who tragically lost their lives. To express solidarity with those affected, Team India also wore black armbands.

India have won the toss and opted to bowl in the against Australia. India made a big move and opted to go in with an extra pacer, Shardul Thakur in place of R Ashwin.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl in the crucial game. Along with Ashwin, Sharma also dropped Ishan Kishan and opted to go in with specialist keeper KS Bharat. The team also welcomed Ajinkya Rahane back into the Test team. Rahane was dropped from the team following a lean patch but a stellar show in IPL helped him get his place back. With Ashwin not playing, India only have Ravindra Jadeja as a spinner, but given the overcast conditions, fast bowlers will have to play the main role.