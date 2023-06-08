WTC Final: IND vs AUS: India reach 151/5 at stumps on Day 2, trail Australia by 318 runs

Australia on top, India reeling in WTC Final after first two days! By the end of Day 2’s play, India scored 151 runs in their first innings after losing five wickets.

To save the follow-on, India needs to score 118 more runs. At present, Ajinkya Rahane is unbeaten on 29 runs while Shrikar Bharat is unbeaten on five runs. India’s top order failed completely.

Captain Rohit Sharma got out after scoring 15 runs, while Shubman Gill (13), Cheteshwar Pujara (14), Virat Kohli (14) suffered cheap dismissals. India lost four wickets till 71 runs.

After this, Ravindra Jadeja and Rahane shared a 71-run partnership for fifth wicket to help India recover.

India will resume on 151/5 with KS Bharat and Ajinkya Rahane on 5* and 29* respectively.