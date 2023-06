WTC Final: IND vs AUS Day 3: India Bowled Out For 296 By Australia

Australia (469-10) bowl out India (296-10) for 296 in their first innings on Day 3 of IND vs AUS WTC Final. Australia have a healthy lead of 173.

Ajinkya Rahane was Team India’s top performer from the first innings for his classy 89 off 129 deliveries in the WTC Final 2023.

Shardul Thakur fell after reeling off his third half-century at The Oval in as many innings

Australia wrapped up India’s innings to take a massive lead of 173