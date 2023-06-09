WTC Final: IND vs AUS Day 3: Australia Lead India By 296 Runs At Stumps

After losing quick wickets, Marnus and Green ensure no further setbacks till stumps on Day 3 of ICC WTC 23 Final as Australia extend their lead over India to 296.

Australia finished the day with 123/4 as Team India secured 3 wickets in the final session

Australia are pretty much ahead in the game and on their way to secure a maiden WTC Final win. India were disciplined with the ball today but looks like it is too late now. They need a miracle here.

India were reeling at 152/6 when their lower-order batters Rahane and Shardul staged fightback to avoid the follow-on and get close to 300. Australia are clearly the favourites to win this final.