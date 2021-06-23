WTC Final Day 6: India Bowled Out For 170, NZ Need 139 To Win

India were bowled out for just 170 runs by New Zealand in the second innings on the sixth (reserve) day of the World Test Championship final on Wednesday.

New Zealand now requires 139 runs to win the ultimate Test.

Tim Southee scalped four wickets as India was bundled out for 170 in the second innings on the Reserve Day of the ongoing WTC final at the Ageas Bowl today.

Rishabh Pant top-scored for India as he played a knock of 41 runs, but he hardly found any company as none of the top-order batsmen managed to spend time in the middle.