WTC Final, Day 3: Blackcaps Pacer Put Men In Blue On Backfoot; India All Out For 217

The rain hit World Test Championship (WTC) final at the Ageas Bowl again took a mysterious mode as Newzealand pacers Kyle Jamieson took two wickets in successive deliveries post Lunch to complete a five-wicket haul and put India on the backfoot.

Meanwhile, Jamieson’s 5th five-wicket haul in Tests bowled India out for 217 in the first innings in Southampton.

Resuming Day Three at 146/3, India got off to the worst start possible as Kyle Jamieson had Kohli (44) adjudged leg-before wicket in the 68th over and as a result, India was reduced to 149/4.

However, Pant (4) failed to leave an impression with the bat as he was sent back to the pavilion by Jamieson.

At lunch break on Day Three, India’s score reads 211/7 with Ravindra Jadeja (15*) and Ishant Sharma (2*) at the crease. In the first session, Virat Kohli (44), Rishabh Pant (4), Ajinkya Rahane (49), and Ravichandran Ashwin (22) were all sent back to the pavilion.

With Ishant Sharma’s wicket, at last, team India lost all wickets for 68 runs in just over a session on Day 3.

India 217-all out (92.1 overs) vs New Zealand. Ajinkya Rahane (49), Virat Kohli (44), Kyle Jamieson (5/31).