WTA Chennai Open 2022 tennis: India’s Ankita Raina crashes out in first round

India’s top-ranked women’s tennis player Ankita Raina suffered an early exit after losing to fourth-seed Tatjana Maria of Germany in the first round of the Chennai Open 2022 WTA 250 tennis tournament at the SDAT Stadium on Tuesday.

Playing on the hard court under Chennai’s humidity, Tatjana Maria, a Wimbledon 2022 semi-finalist, dominated Ankita Rania 6-0, 6-1 to win the match in one hour and 16 minutes.

Tatjana Maria unsettled Ankita Raina from the start by breaking her in the first game. The German, ranked 84th, ran away with the first set by mixing her topspins and slices effectively.

Despite scoring more winners in the first set, Ankita Raina, ranked 325th, could not win her breakpoints and hit nine unforced errors compared to two from Tatjana Maria.

Ankita Raina began the second set well but conceded multiple game points in the first game.

The Indian tennis player finally got herself on the scoreboard after an hour and eight minutes by winning the fifth game on her serve.

Tatjana Maria, however, sealed the one-sided contest by winning the next two games convincingly.

Ankita Raina will team up with Dutch player Rosalie Van Der Hoek in doubles and will take on the Russian Tennis Federation pair of Anastasia Gasanova and Oksana Selekhmeteva in the opener.

Earlier in the day, Anastasia Gasanova upset top-seed Alison Riske-Amritraj of USA 6-2, 6-3 in the first round. India’s No. 2 tennis player Karman Kaur Thandi also progressed to the second round with a win over French eighth-seed Chloe Paquet on Monday.

Karman Kaur Thandi will take on 2014 Wimbledon finalist Eugenie Bouchard of Canada for a place in the quarter-finals on Wednesday.

